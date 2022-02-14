Ukraine’s right to join NATO cannot be traded away – UK PM Johnson

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Feb 14 (Reuters) – The sovereign right of the Ukrainian people to join NATO cannot be traded away, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding he would be talking to U.S. President Joe Biden “very soon” to help the diplomatic process.

“I think it is very important that we have a conversation. But what we can’t do is trade away the sovereign rights of the Ukrainian people to aspire to NATO membership… you can’t bargain that away – it is for the Ukrainian people,” Johnson said.

“We have got to realise that this is a very, very dangerous, difficult situation. We are on the edge of a precipice but there is still time for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to step back, and what we are urging for is everybody to engage in dialogue.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to Britain on Monday backtracked on remarks suggesting that Kyiv would reconsider its attempt to join NATO as Russia masses a huge force within striking distance of its neighbour, but said other concessions could be on offer.

Photo – A handout photo made available by the UK Parliament shows Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Ministers Questions in the House of Commons in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/JESSICA TAYLOR / UK PARLIAMENT / HANDOUT