Ukraine’s Zelenskiy involved in car accident, not seriously hurt -spokesman

Sept 15 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s car was involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov said in a Facebook post early on Thursday.

Nykyforov – who did not say when the accident occurred – said Zelenskiy’s car had collided with a private vehicle.

“The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found,” he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, he said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy’s office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.

In Other Developments:

FIGHTING

* Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in central Ukraine, was targeted by eight cruise missiles that destroyed the water pumping station and caused the Inhulets River to break through a dam, officials said. * Zelenskiy made a surprise visit to Izium – until four days ago Russia’s main bastion and logistics hub in the region. Buildings showed signs of blasts and shrapnel.

* In another battle-scarred northeast Ukrainian town, Balakliia, police officers said civilians were killed when the town was under Russian control. Reuters could not independently verify the account. Russia has denied targeting civilians. * Zelenskiy said Ukraine had recaptured around 8,000 square km (3,100 square miles), apparently all in the northeastern region of Kharkiv.

* Ukraine has made significant progress but it is not possible to tell if the war is at a turning point, U.S. President Biden said.

DIPLOMACY

* Ukraine wants the United Nations General Assembly to allow Zelenskiy to address world leaders via video. * Democratic and Republican U.S. senators introduced legislation that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, a label opposed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

* The Russian and Chinese navies are conducting joint patrols in the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

* Putin’s chief envoy on Ukraine told the Russian leader as the war began that he had struck a provisional deal with Kyiv that would satisfy Russia’s demand that Ukraine stay out of NATO, but Putin rejected it, according to three people close to the Russian leadership.

* German Chancellor Scholz urged Putin to find a diplomatic solution as soon as possible, based on ceasefire, complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, a spokesperson said. * A United Nations proposal that Russia resume exporting ammonia via Ukraine has raised hopes that a global shortage of fertiliser could be eased.

QUOTES

* “We waited a long time for our guys. Of course we feel positive. Joy. But there is also fear – fear that the Russians could return here,” Izium resident Liubov Sinna, 74, said.

Photo: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to the recaptured city of Izyum, a key logistics hub in north-eastern Ukraine.

