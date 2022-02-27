Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Russia’s actions bear signs of ‘genocide’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the world on Sunday to scrap Russia’s voting power at the U.N. Security Council and said Russian actions verged on “genocide.” He also said that Ukraine is establishing a foreign “international” legion for volunteers from abroad.

“This will be the key evidence of your support for our country,” Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Speaking on the Russian’s actions, Zelenskiy said “This is terror. They are going to bomb our Ukrainian cities even more, they are going to kill our children even more subtly. This is the evil that has come to our land and must be destroyed,” Zelenskiy said on a short video message.

“Russia’s criminal actions against Ukraine bear signs of genocide,” he added.

Photo A still image taken from a handout video made released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on 26 February 2022 shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaking about the current situation in Kiev, Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country’s president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT