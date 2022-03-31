UPDATED: Ukrainian president addresses Dutch and Australian parliament ￼

Reading Time: 4 minutes

THE HAGUE, March 31 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked the Dutch parliament on Thursday for weapons, reconstruction aid and a halt to all business with Russia in response to the invasion of his country.

“Stronger sanctions are needed so that Russia doesn’t have a chance to pursue this war further in Europe,” he told lawmakers via video link. “Stop all trade with Russia.”

Zelenskiy, the first foreign head of state to address a plenary session of the 150-member Dutch lower house of representatives, said the Netherlands must “be prepared to stop the energy from Russia so that you do not pay billions for the war”.

Roughly 20% of Dutch natural gas comes from Russia, which has become an increasingly important trading partner for the Netherlands in recent years.

The Dutch, along with other EU countries including Germany, are looking for alternative energy sources, but quick alternatives are few and global supplies limited.

The Netherlands has supplied Ukrainian forces with military equipment, including anti-tank rockets and Patriot air defence systems and is also supporting NATO’s increased presence along the military alliance’s eastern flank. Read full story

In a reference to the war crimes courts in the Netherlands, Zelenskiy called for justice.

“Those who gave the orders (to bombard and shell Ukraine) must be called to account. In The Hague, city of tribunals, people know that,” he said.

Earlier the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Australia’s parliament on Thursday that Russia must be held accountable for past wrongs, warning that a failure to punish Moscow may encourage other countries to wage war against their neighbours.

Zelenskiy called for new and tougher sanctions to retaliate against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and suggested that years of failure to rein in the global power had emboldened Moscow.

“If we don’t stop Russia now, if we don’t hold Russia accountable, then some other countries of the world who are looking forward to a similar war against their neighbours will decide that such things are possible for them as well,” Zelenskiy said in the video address, according to an official translation.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (on screen) to address the House of Representatives via video-link at Parliament House in Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 31 March 2022. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

Zelenskiy, seated at a desk wearing his trademark khaki t-shirt, did not specify which countries he feared would be inspired by Russia.

Australia and its Western allies have raised concerns about increasingly aggressive language by China regarding Taiwan, whose independence it disputes.

“The fate of the global security is decided now,” Zelenskiy said. “No one can manage to win … no one can save any part of the world from radioactive (destruction) that were to come if nuclear weapons are used,” he said.

Western countries say Moscow’s invasion, the biggest assault on a European country since World War Two, was entirely unprovoked. Russia says it is carrying out a “special operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbour.

Australia has supplied defence equipment and humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, while banning exports of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia.

It has sanctioned 443 individuals, including businessmen close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, and 33 entities, including most of Russia’s banking sector and all entities responsible for the country’s sovereign debt.

On Thursday, Australia said it was imposing an additional 35% tariff on imports from Russia and Belarus, which it said supported the invasion, and that it was increasing its military assistance to Ukraine by A$25 million to A$116 million ($86.70 million).

Zelenskiy invoked the worst clash between Australia and Russia in recent years, the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine in 2014 by what investigators say was a Russian-made surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 on board including 38 Australians.

“Has Russia paid compensation to the dead and families? No, they are still denying the fault of this tragedy,” he said.

He also brought up the Russian invasion of Crimea that same year. “If the world had punished Russia in 2014 for what it did, there would not be any of this terror invasion of Ukraine in 2022. We have to correct such horrible mistakes and correct them now.”

The Ukrainian leader did not spell out which additional sanctions he wanted imposed on Russia but said its leadership was using the threat of nuclear attack to limit the global response to its invasion.

“The country which is using the nuclear blackmailing should receive the sanctions which should show that such blackmailing is destructive for the blackmailer itself,” he said