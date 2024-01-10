Ukraine’s Zelenskiy visits Baltics, focus on war and European integration

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Andrius Sytas

VILNIUS, Jan 10 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Lithuania on Wednesday at the start of a tour of three Baltic states to discuss his country’s war with Russia and Kyiv’s plans to join NATO and the European Union.

Announcing his arrival on X, formerly known as Twitter, Zelenskiy said he would go on to Latvia and Estonia in the coming days. All three Baltic states are members of the EU and the NATO military alliance.

“Security, EU and NATO integration, cooperation on electronic warfare and drones, and further coordination of European support are all on the agenda,” Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda are due to hold talks and a joint press conference was scheduled for 1125 GMT. The Ukrainian leader will also give a public speech, Nauseda’s office said.

Zelenskiy arrived on the previously unannounced visit to Vilnius, a staunch supporter of Kyiv, as the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches.

With the prospects of a protracted war growing, Ukraine has been appealing to its Western allies for more financial and military assistance.

“The presidents will discuss the war in Ukraine, support for Ukraine and its integration in the European Union and NATO,” Nauseda’s office said in a statement.

