Ukraine’s Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion

May 29 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited troops on the frontline in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday, his first official appearance outside the Kyiv region since the start of Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24.

“You risk your lives for us all and for our country,” the President’s office website cited him as telling the soldiers, adding that he handed out commendations and gifts.

Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app that the president had also visited Ukraine’s second-largest city of Kharkiv.

Yermak said Zelenskiy toured destroyed residential buildings, noting that their replacements had to be built with bomb shelters in place.

The president’s chief of staff added that 31% of Kharkiv region’s territory was currently occupied by Russia, and a further 5% had been taken back by Ukraine having been occupied earlier.

(Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Nick Macfie)

Photo A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meeting with Ukrainian servicemen during his visit to the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022, amid the Russian invasion. According to the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelensky visited the frontline positions in the east of the country and presented state awards to the military during a working trip to the Kharkiv region. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT