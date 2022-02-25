Ukrainian government adviser says expects tank attack on Kyiv today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Feb 25 (Reuters) – Ukraine expects a Russian tank attack on its capital, Kyiv, later on Friday which could become the hardest day in the war, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister said.

Anton Herashchenko, the adviser, said the defenders of Kyiv were ready with anti-tank missiles supplied by foreign allies.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that continued Russian aggression against his country showed that sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West were not enough.

Zelenskiy said the world was continuing to observe what was going on in Ukraine from afar.

He was speaking after Ukraine said its capital city Kyiv had been struck by Russian missiles in the early hours of Friday morning.

Photo – A handout photo made available by the Ukrainian Defence Ministry press service shows burned Russian APC near of Kharkiv, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE