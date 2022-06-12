Ukrainian postage stamp issued in Odesa commemorating resistance to the Russian invasion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The new postal stamp at the central post office in the South Ukrainian city of Odesa, Ukraine.

The new stamp, which is a prolongation of a series of Ukrainian postage stamps titled ‘Russian warship – Done!’, issued in a very limited edition in 400 pieces by a private initiative, will not be distributed through Ukrpost branches.

The funds collected from the sale of the new stamp will be used to purchase medical devices for the front-line Nikolaev emergency hospital, according to the organizers of the event.

Photo: EPA-EFE/STEPAN FRANKO