UPDATED: Ukraine’s Zelenskiy visits war crimes court in The Hague, seeking justice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

By Toby Sterling and Stephanie van den Berg

THE HAGUE, May 4 (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday visited the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, which in March issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for suspected deportation of children from Ukraine.

Russia, which is not a member of the ICC and rejects its jurisdiction, denies committing atrocities during its conflict with Ukraine, which it terms a “special operation” to “demilitarise” its neighbour.

The ICC said the visit lasted less than an hour but gave no details on what was discussed.

As he left, Zelenskiy, dressed in his trademark khaki, waved at a Ukrainian family standing outside the ICC building as they shouted “Slava Ukraini” – or Glory to Ukraine.

In his first official trip to the country, Zelenskiy was due to deliver a speech, also in The Hague, titled “No Peace Without Justice for Ukraine”.

The Ukrainian leader has visited several foreign capitals including London, Paris and Washington since Russia’s 2022 invasion.

The Netherlands has been a strong supporter of Ukraine, with Rutte in February saying he did not rule out any kind of military support for Kyiv as long as it did not bring NATO into conflict with Russia.

Zelenskiy, who met with Dutch lawmakers earlier in the day, will also have meetings with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in February that an international centre for the prosecution of the crime of aggression in Ukraine would be set up in The Hague.

The ICC can prosecute genocide in Ukraine but has no jurisdiction over alleged crimes of aggression by Russia there.

An act of aggression is defined by the United Nations as the “invasion or attack by the armed forces of a state (on) the territory of another state, or any military occupation”.

Russia has stepped up attacks as Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive to try to retake Russian-occupied land in the south and east. Russian shelling in the frontline southern region of Kherson killed at least 23 civilians on Wednesday.

Photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C) arrives at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, 04 May 2023. EPA-EFE/Phil Nijhuis

