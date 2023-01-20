UK’s De La Rue suspends note-printing operations in Kenya

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Jan 20 (Reuters) – Banknote printer De La Rue said on Friday it had suspended its note-printing operations in Kenya and had learnt that activities by the group in India prior to 2016 have been implicated in a probe by a top Indian investigation agency.

De La Rue said it did not expect any new orders from the African country’s central bank for the next 12 months due to low market demand, but that its joint venture with the Kenyan government, through which its operations in the country are conducted, remain active.

The British group also said it was aware from “publicly-available sources” that India’s Central Bureau of Investigation was probing the conduct of Arvind Mayaram, the former Indian finance secretary, but said it has not received any official direct communication from the agency.

