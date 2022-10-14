UPDATED: Reports UK finance minister Kwarteng to be sacked

Reading Time: 5 minutes

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) – Britain’s finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng is to be sacked, The Times reported on Friday.

“I’m told that Kwasi Kwarteng is being sacked as Chancellor as Liz Truss prepares to reverse the mini-Budget,” Steven Swinford, Political Editor of The Times, said on Twitter. “Not clear who will be replacing him.”

The Treasury did not comment on the report.

British finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng cut short a trip to Washington to rush back early on Friday to London where he is expected to scrap parts of an economic programme that unleashed turmoil on financial markets.

British government bonds rallied further, adding to their partial recovery since Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government began on Thursday to look for ways to balance the books after her unfunded tax cuts crushed the value of British assets and drew international censure.

Truss will hold a press conference later on Friday.

Truss and Kwarteng are under huge pressure to reverse course as polls show support for their Conservative Party has collapsed and colleagues have started openly discussing whether they should be replaced, just 37 days after they entered office.

But having triggered a market rout they now run the risk of bringing the government down if they cannot find a package of public spending cuts and tax rises that can appease investors and get through any parliamentary vote in the House of Commons.

Pressure mounts for a U-turn over tax policy

That search for savings will be made harder by the fact government departments have spent a decade cutting their budgets, while discipline in the governing party has frayed following six years of fractious post-Brexit political drama.

Mel Stride, a backer of Truss’s leadership rival Rishi Sunak and head of the influential parliamentary Treasury Committee, said Britain did not need another change of leadership after having had four prime ministers in the last six years.

“What we need to do certainly as a parliamentary party, I think, is take a deep breath, stay calm, and allow the chancellor and the prime minister now to have a look at this,” he told the BBC.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Kwarteng left a meeting of global finance ministers in Washington to join British colleagues who are looking again at their plan for more than 40 billion pounds ($45.10 billion) of unfunded tax cuts.

During his time in the United States he was told by the head of the International Monetary Fund of the importance of “policy coherence”, underlining how far Britain’s reputation for sound economic management and institutional stability has fallen.

Shortly before 11 a.m. (10:00 GMT) Britain’s television news channels switched to carry live footage of a British Airways plane landing at Heathrow, thought to be carrying Kwarteng.

In Westminster, Truss looked to have reached agreement with her cabinet ministers on a way to preserve her push for growth while also reassuring the markets and working out which of the measures could be supported by her lawmakers in parliament.

Greg Hands, a junior trade minister, said on Friday the government remained committed to its so-called growth programme and that there were absolutely no plans to change anything.

He said people wanting details would have to wait until Oct. 31 when Kwarteng is due to set out a full budget plan alongside independent forecasts that will show the cost of the tax cuts to the public finances and whether they will boost economic growth.

Critics of the government say that wait is unacceptable.

Rupert Harrison, a portfolio manager at Blackrock and adviser to former British finance minister George Osborne, said markets have now almost fully priced in a U-turn.

(That) means if the U-turn doesn’t come markets will react badly,” he said on Twitter.

INTERNATIONAL CREDIBILITY

A Conservative Party lawmaker, who asked not to be named, said Truss’s economic policy had caused so much damage that investors may demand even deeper cuts to public spending as the price for their support.

“Everything’s possible at the moment,” said the lawmaker, who backed Sunak in the leadership race. “Problem is the markets have lost trust in the Conservative Party – and who can blame them?”

Another lawmaker told Reuters earlier this week that Truss needed to appreciate that there was not a huge amount of enthusiasm for her at the moment.

According to a source close to the prime minister, Truss is now in “listening mode” and inviting lawmakers to speak to her team about their concerns to gauge which parts of the programme they would support in parliament.

Credit Suisse economist Sonali Punhani said markets needed to see a credible fiscal plan, with the government needing to find around 60 billion pounds through tax cut U-turns and further spending cuts.

“It would be challenging to deliver the scale of these cuts, but for them to be credible, these need to be delivered sooner rather than in the latter part of the forecast,” Punhani said.

Truss and Kwarteng are now expected to reverse their plan to hold corporation tax rates at 19%. That had formed a key part of their package after Sunak proposed increasing it to 25% when he was finance minister under Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson.

That could save 18.7 billion pounds by 2026/27.

Truss and Kwarteng’s economic policy announcement on Sept. 23 caused borrowing costs and mortgage rates to surge to such an extent that the Bank of England had to intervene in the bond market to protect pension funds caught up in the chaos.

BoE governor Andrew Bailey has told pension funds that support will end on schedule on Friday. British government bonds rallied on Friday, with two-year gilt yields briefly falling to their lowest since the Sept. 23 mini-budget.

($1 = 0.8869 pounds)

(Writing by Kate Holton; additional reporting by Sarah Young, David Milliken and Muvija M; Editing by Michael Holden and Catherine Evans)

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Kwasi Kwarteng

