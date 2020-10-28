UK’s Next upgrades profit forecast again after strong sales

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
British fashion retailer Next upgraded its full-year profit guidance for the third time in as many months after full-price sales in its third quarter exceeded its expectations.
The company, which does more than half of its sales online, said full-price sales rose 2.8% in the 13 weeks to Oct. 24, its fiscal third quarter.
It said its full-year pretax profit was now forecast at 365 million pounds, 65 million pounds higher than its central scenario given in September.
However, it added there was a high degree of uncertainty in its estimates, and the biggest risk was whether England, Scotland and Northern Ireland would follow Wales’ decision to shut non-essential retail shops as part of tougher COVID measures.
Next said its online sales were strong in the quarter, showing a rise of 23.1%, offsetting a 17.9% drop in retail.
Home and childrenswear continued to perform well, it said, while demand for men’s and women’s formal and occasion clothing remained weak.