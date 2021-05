Reading Time: < 1 minute

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announced they are expecting a baby this autumn.

The announcement was made on the Royal Family’s Twitter account, and said: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzo are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.

“The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

The couple were married in July 2020.

Independent (UK)