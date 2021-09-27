Umana Medical and GPI to showcase innovations at Med-Tech Malta

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Medical technology leaders and creators Umana Medical, as well as its Italian parent company GPI, a multinational industrial leader in the sector, will be participating through exhibitions and workshops at the high-profile Med-Tech event in Malta. The Forum, taking place on 18-19 November, will be showcasing the latest developments and innovations in the digital health industry across the globe.

It is estimated that the global digital health market will increase to $640 billion by 2026. This potential, coupled with Malta’s position as a digital hub for the changing face of technology, makes this event an excellent showcase for the opportunities that this industry has to offer.

Umana Medical Technologies has raised the bar of Malta’s offering in terms of medical tech having developed solutions by working closely with their patients by providing advanced methods to monitor, analyse and share long-term vital data in the fields of cardiology, diabetes and telemonitoring.

At the MedTech forum it will be showcasing some of its most innovative solutions including its Smarter Skin Technology, a sensor that forms an integral part of the Artificial Intelligence-assisted telemonitoring system, known as Umana T1. This system seamlessly combines non-invasive, ultra-thin hardware together with state-of-the-art software that accurately guarantees the reading, transmission and analysis of heart activity, together with other vital parameters.

Another innovation expected to attract interest at the Forum is the Umana Vita, a revolutionary solution in telemedicine aimed at making the life of persons with diabetes easier through continuous glucose monitoring, estimating the glycaemic levels in a non-invasive way, with no need of blood samples, and notifying the user in case of hypoglycaemic and hyperglycaemic levels.

The event will also see the participation of Umana’s mother company, Italy-based GPI group, a multi-national leader in information systems and services for health and social care which has over 30 years worth of history and is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange. It is a leading company in the field of technology and services in the field of health, social care and public administration. It develops cutting-edge technological solutions such as EmoLife, which manages transfusion processes and guarantees the covering of all the process from donor recruitment and donation management, blood bags storage, blood components and blood derivatives processing, management of blood bags request, distribution and delivery.

The two companies are also collaborating closely on the local market through national projects related to electronic patient records and a diabetes monitoring project.

Adrian Attard Trevisan, Managing Director for Umana Medical said: “We are very happy to showcase our innovative solutions at this high-profile event, and to participate in a healthy discussion on the future of this industry alongside some of the biggest names in med-tech. As a growing Maltese firm, we are also proud to be strengthening Malta’s appeal as a leading digital tech hub in the Mediterranean”.

The Med-Tech World Expo will follow the success of 2020’s virtual event, and will take place between the 18th and 19th November2021 at the Hilton Malta Convention Centre. It will also form part of Malta Week, which will feature other high-profile events such as SIGMA and AIBC. Further details are available on https://med-tech.world/