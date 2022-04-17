UN warns many Ukrainian refugees will not have homes to return to

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Many of the nearly five million people who have fled Ukraine will not have homes to return to, the United Nations warned.

When, at the end of January, Poland’s deputy interior minister, Maciej Wąsik, said his country had “to be prepared for a wave of up to a million people” in the event of a major Russian invasion of Ukraine, many thought he was exaggerating.

After 53 days from the Russian invasion, according to UNHCR, almost five million Ukrainians have left the country. About 90% of those who fled are women and children, after the government introduced martial law banning men aged 18-60 from leaving.

Early in April, UNHCR reported that over seven million people were internally displaced in the country.

Poland remains the main destination for Ukrainian refugees, with the country having received approximately 2.69 million refugees, followed by Romania with about 720,000 people.

Last week the UK foreign secretary Priti Patel apologised for the time it has taken for Ukrainian refugees to arrive in the UK under two visa schemes, after new figures showed just 12,000 have so far reached Britain.

Photo distributed by Ukrainian Emergency Services