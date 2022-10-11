Under-fire Allegri demands more from his Juventus side

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Monday that his side are still a work in progress but his players must not use that as an excuse for their recent struggles as they prepare to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League.

Juve snapped a five-match winless streak against Bologna in Serie A earlier this month and followed that up with victory against Maccabi at home last week, before being brought down to earth with a 2-0 defeat by AC Milan on Saturday.

Allegri’s team have picked up one win from their opening three games in Group H and must beat Maccabi on Tuesday to stay in contention for a place in the Champions League last 16.

“I believe there is a growth path. Experience is gained by playing important games,” Allegri told reporters.

“However, we must not use it as an alibi because we have to give everything on the pitch. Indeed, we must do much more to start a new cycle.”

Juve emerged as comfortable 3-1 winners against the Israeli side last time but Allegri added they would need to raise their game to get a similar result away from home.

via Reuters

