Unemployment up by 926 in one year – NSO

In February, the number of persons registering for work stood at 2,585, increasing by 926 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. This was revealed by the NSO this morning.



Data provided by Jobsplus for February 2021 indicate a year-on-year increase of 820 persons registering under Part I and an additional 106 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.

Registered unemployment levels increased across all age groups. When compared to February 2020 levels, those registering for work for less than 21 weeks increased by 412 while those registering between 21 and 52 weeks increased by 526 persons. On the other hand, those who had been registering for work for more than one year, decreased by 12 persons when compared to the same month in 2020.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work increased by 15 when compared to the previous year, reaching 252. Males accounted for 72.6 per cent of total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 21.5 per cent and 39.1 per cent respectively.

