Unique chariot found in Pompeii

Handout photos made available by the Press Office of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii shows a detail of what scientists presume to be a Pilentum, a four-wheeled ceremonial chariot, excavated at the villa of Civita Giuliana in Pompeii, Italy.

In Pompeii, the excavations of the villa of Civita Giuliana return an extraordinary parade float perhaps destined for the cult of Ceres and Venus or more probably for an aristocrat wedding ceremony.

A press release by the Archaeological Park says that the chariot was found inside a double-level portico and can probably be identified as a pilentum, a transport vehicle used in the Roman world by the elites in ceremonial contexts.

An undated handout photo made available by the Press Office of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii shows a computer-generated image (CGI) of a map where what scientists presume to be a Pilentum, a four-wheeled ceremonial chariot, excavated at the villa of Civita Giuliana in Pompeii, Italy.

