“Universal” cure for lung cancer unlikely any time soon

An unprecedented analysis of how cancers grow has revealed an “almost infinite” ability of tumours to evolve and survive, say scientists.

The results of tracking lung cancers for nine years left the research team “surprised” and “in awe” at the formidable force they were up against.

They have concluded we need more focus on prevention, with a “universal” cure unlikely any time soon.

Cancer Research UK said early detection of cancer was vitally important.

The study – entitled TracerX – provides the most in-depth analysis of how cancers evolve and what causes them to spread.

Cancers change and evolve over time – they are not fixed and immutable. They can become more aggressive: better at evading the immune system and able to spread around the body.

A tumour starts as a single, corrupted cell, but becomes a mixture of millions of cells that have all mutated in slightly different ways.

TracerX tracked that diversity and how it changes over time inside lung cancer patients and say the results would apply across different types of cancer.

“That has never been done before at this scale,” said Prof Charles Swanton, from the Francis Crick Institute and University College London.

More than 400 people – treated at 13 hospitals in the UK – had biopsies taken from different parts of their lung cancer as the disease progressed.

