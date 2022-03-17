University Student David Borg wins MESA 5k race

Reading Time: < 1 minute

19-year-old University student David Borg dominated the second 5 kilometre road race organized this year by MESA at Ta’ Qali to win convincingly in 15 minutes 49 seconds.

Alan Camilleri (Education) repeated the second place he obtained in the first race at Kirkop finishing 47 seconds behind Borg in 16:35.

Three athletes battled it out for second place, with Camilleri just beating Matthew Scicluna (MFSA) by 3 seconds, while Neil Brimmer (Loqus) faded in the final straight to finish in fourth place.

Rosalie Borg Cauchi (Education) won the female category easily clocking 18 minutes 28 seconds. Doreen Camilleri and Paula Briffa made it a clean sweep for Education by finishing in second and third place in 19:48 and 21:51 respectively.

A total of 60 male and 26 female athletes took part in the race. MESA President Mark Marlow presented trophies to the top three male and female athletes.