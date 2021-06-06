Unlucky Austria held by Slovakia in final Euro 2020 warm-up

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hosts Austria twice hit the woodwork in a 0-0 draw with Slovakia as the pair completed their preparations for Euro 2020 with a final warm-up fixture at a sunny Ernst Happel Stadium on Sunday.

Slovakia might also have won the game when Ondrej Duda’s shot towards an empty net was comically blocked on the line by his team mate Peter Pekarik, who had fallen to the ground earlier in the move.

It was a bit of bad luck for the visitors, but they were later thankful for some good fortune themselves when Austria upped the pressure in the second half following a dull first 45 minutes.

First midfielder Florian Grillitsch volleyed towards goal from 30 yards, but his shot was turned onto the right-hand post by Slovakia goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Lubomir Satka (L) of Slovakia and Marcel Sabitzer (R) of Austria in action during the International Friendly soccer match between Austria and Slovakia in Vienna, Austria, 06 June 2021. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Substitute Marko Arnautovic then hit the same post shortly afterwards when his shot across goal this time beat Dubravka, but not the woodwork.

Michal Duris might have won it at the other end too, but was thwarted by Daniel Bachmann when one-on-one with the home goalkeeper.

Austria open their Euro 2020 campaign against North Macedonia in Bucharest next Sunday, while Slovakia face Poland in St Petersburg a day later.