Upbeat Johnson brings Christmas market to Downing Street

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears to have begun his Christmas celebrations early as he put his faith in a ramped-up booster programme to save the festive season for everyone.

Mr Johnson chatted with stall holders on Tuesday evening and sampled wares at a Christmas market set up in Downing Street, in a display of confidence in the government’s approach to dealing with the latest COVID threat.

Earlier he had urged people not to cancel Christmas parties or school nativity plays during a press conference, where he promised to “throw everything” at the booster vaccination campaign to tackle the spread of the Omicron variant.

The prime minister announced an extensive NHS effort, backed by the army, to offer all adults a third dose by the end of January.

Asked whether parties and Nativity plays should be scrapped, Mr Johnson said: “We don’t want people to cancel such events and we think that, overwhelmingly, the best thing for kids is to be at school, as I have said many times throughout this pandemic.”

The PM added that the chance of another lockdown being enforced is “extremely unlikely”, but that ministers will keep “everything under review”.

Photo – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rides on a bicycle around Christmas market stalls outside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, 30 November 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN / POOL POOL

