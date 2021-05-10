Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Instagram that she became a grandmother on Sunday.

Sunday was Europe day and in several countries in Europe it also was Mother’s Day. Earlier, von der Leyen was in Strasbourg where she presided over the launch the Rules of Procedure that set out the composition of the Plenary of the Conference on the Future of Europe, and how it will work.

Von der Leyen described the moment as magical. Von der Leyen was born in 1958 in Ixelles, Brussels, Belgium, where she lived until she was 13 years old. In 1986, she married physician Heiko von der Leyen, a member of the von der Leyen family that made a fortune as silk merchants and was ennobled in 1786; her husband became a professor of medicine and the CEO of a medical engineering company. She met him at a university choir in Göttingen. They have seven children, born between 1987 and 1999