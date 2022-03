Reading Time: < 1 minute

An image made with a drone shows the US Coast Guard using tug boats to attempt to free the 1,100-foot container ship Ever Forward, which ran aground more than two weeks ago, in the Chesapeake Bay two miles offshore of Arcadia, Maryland, USA.

Nearly a year ago its sister ship, Ever Given, got stuck in the Suez Canal, blocking ship traffic for almost a week.

Via EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO