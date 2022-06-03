US intelligence officials believe Vladimir Putin has cancer and likely survived assassination attempt

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russian President Vladimir Putin is in ill-health and is receiving treatment for cancer, according to a new US intelligence report.

High-ranking US Intelligence officials say a classified report confirmed Putin appeared to have undergone treatment in April for advanced cancer.

“Putin is definitely sick… whether he’s going to die soon is mere speculation,” an official from the office of the Director of National Intelligence told Newsweek.

Additional sources from the U.S. Air Force and the Defense Intelligence Agency also claimed to have access to a comprehensive assessment of Putin’s health.

“Is Putin sick? Absolutely. But we shouldn’t let waiting for his death drive proactive actions on our part. A power vacuum after Putin could be very dangerous for the world,” a retired Air Force officer said.

The intelligence assessments also suggest the leader may have survived an assassination attempt in March.

One of the senior intelligence officers said Putin’s grip is “strong but no longer absolute”.

“The jockeying inside the Kremlin has never been more intense during his rule, everyone sensing that the end is near,” he said.

Photo – Russian President Vladimir Putin . EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Read more via Newsweek