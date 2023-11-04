US making intense effort to get hostages out of Gaza, flying drones in search of hostages

Reading Time: 2 minutes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. officials are making intense efforts to gain the release of hostages from Hamas control in Gaza but there is no guarantee of success or a timeframe, a senior Biden administration official said.

The official, briefing reporters on condition of anonymity, said there is “indirect engagement” aimed at finding a framework to get hostages out of Gaza, but that the work is extremely difficult.

The United States has been flying surveillance drones over Gaza in search of hostages taken by Hamas when the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, two U.S. officials said.

The two U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the U.S was flying intelligence gathering drones over Gaza to assist with hostage location efforts. One of the officials said they had been carrying out the drone flights for over a week.

U.S. officials have said 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for may be among the more than 200 people taken as hostages into Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas’ extensive tunnel network.

Israeli forces on Thursday encircled Gaza City – the Gaza Strip’s main city – in their assault on Hamas, which resisted with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

Graphic footage from the aftermath of the Nova Peace music festival massacre of October 7z



Israeli officer says “they’re all dead. They’re all dead”



💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/v6KJCihhc5 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 3, 2023

The city in the north of Gaza has become the focus of attack for Israel, which has vowed to annihilate the Islamist group’s command structure and has told civilians to flee to the south.

Hamas fighters launched a surprise attack into Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials, in the deadliest day of the nation’s 75-year history.

Israel’s retaliation bombardment and ground offensive of the small Palestinian enclave of 2.3 million has killed at least 9,061 people, according to Gaza health authorities.

A participant reacts after lighting a candle in front of kidnapped persons’ fliers at the Synagogue Muenstersche Strasse in Berlin, Germany. The Jewish Community Chabad Berlin held a candle-lighting ceremony for the hostages held by Hamas. At least 242 hostages are being held in Gaza according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

