US military ‘loses’ F-35 fighter jet

The US military has asked for the public’s help to try and locate one of its F-35 fighter jets after the pilot ejected from the aircraft.

It went missing on Sunday afternoon when the pilot was flying over the southern state of South Carolina.

The pilot, who has not been named, ejected and parachuted safely. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

We’re working with @MCASBeaufortSC to locate an F-35 that was involved in a mishap this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

It is not yet clear what happened, but officials said the aircraft was involved in a “mishap”.

They said they were focusing their search around two lakes north of the city of Charleston.

Based on the jet’s last known location the searches of Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion are being carried out with federal aviation regulators.

Joint Base Charleston posted its appeal for help on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Emergency response teams are still trying to locate the F-35,” it said.

“The public is asked to co-operate with military and civilian authorities as the effort continues.”

It encouraged anyone with information that could help its recovery teams to contact its operations centre.

