Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 27 (Reuters) – Iran has seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman while it was in transit in international waters, the United States Navy said on Thursday.

“The oil tanker issued a distress call during the seizure,” the U.S. 5th Fleet tweeted, adding that it was monitoring the situation.

The navy called for the immediate release of the tanker.

Photo by Ian Simmonds on Unsplash

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first