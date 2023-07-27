US officials to meet Taliban in Doha to discuss economy, rights

Reading Time: 2 minutes

U.S. officials will meet Taliban representatives and “technocratic professionals” from Afghan ministries in Doha this week, the State Department said on Wednesday, adding they will discuss economic issues, security and women’s rights.

“This does not indicate any change in the policy of the United States. We have been very clear that we will engage with the Taliban appropriately when it is in our interest to do so,” Patel said.A Taliban foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement that acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi would lead the delegation.”Afghanistan’s priority during talks are ending sanctions and blacklists, unfreezing Afghanistan’s bank reserves and stopping violation of Afghanistan’s airspace,” the ministry said, adding they would also meet Qatari officials.

The chaotic evacuation of U.S. troops in 2021 saw thousands of desperate Afghans trying to enter Kabul airport and men clinging to aircraft as they taxied down runways. An Islamic State suicide bomber killed 13 U.S. servicemembers and more than 150 Afghans outside an airport gate. A State Department report last month criticized Democratic President Joe Biden and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump for the pullout, which was negotiated by Trump and executed under Biden.

Before their Qatar visit, West and Amiri will travel to Kazakhstan where they will meet officials from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz

Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to discuss Afghanistan, the State Department said. They would also meet civil society members focused on women’s rights. Their trip to Kazakhstan and Qatar is from July 26 to July 31, the State Department said.Italy is planning to discuss with the U.S. how to support the development and stability of Africa, Meloni’s office said, which will also be among the main topics of Italy’s G7 presidency.

via Reuters

