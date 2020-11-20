US President Elect Joe Biden turns 78

Reading Time: < 1 minute
US President-elect Joe Biden, on Friday, November 20 celebrates his 78th birthday, and within exactly two months he will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.
Biden will become the oldest US president to date
. Ronald Reagan was 77 when he left the White House, and President Donald Trump, the second oldest president, is currently 74-years-old.
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a celebratory event held outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. Major news organizations have called the US presidential election 2020 for democrat Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump. EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARNIK / POOL
20th November 2020
Authorities in Central America recovered more bodies on Thursday from landslides triggered by hurricane Iota, which battered the impoverished region this week, the second deadly storm to roar through this month.
The number of reported deaths rose...
20th November 2020
Times of Malta says Roberta Metsola's election as First Vice President of the European Parliament is a great achievement for the country.
The Independent criticises the close relationship between the NGO Repubblika and PN MP Jason Azzopardi, say...
20th November 2020
Mike Pompeo on Thursday became the first U.S. secretary of state to visit an Israeli West Bank settlement and the Golan Heights, in a show of solidarity that led Palestinians to accuse him of helping to cement Israeli control over occupied territory...
20th November 2020
Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is "widening its separation" from the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.
"We consider t...
20th November 2020
"COVID-19 has a devastating human cost. There are family and friends behind all the numbers and statistics. Let's never forget that. That is why we are working 24/7 to defeat this virus. Let's continue to stand together, work together, and support...
20th November 2020
Children in the German city of Hamburg were four times more likely to catch coronavirus during private gatherings than at school, an analysis of infection cases between August and October showed.
The Hamburg school authority said 78% of the 372 c...
20th November 2020
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned Italians on Thursday they would have to shun "hugs and kisses" at Christmas to help contain the coronavirus, as the country struggles to curb a surge in deaths and infections.
Italy registered 36,176 new cases...
20th November 2020
Donald Trump would be wiser to acknowledge losing the U.S. presidential election and quit, Czech President Milos Zeman, an early Trump supporter, said on Thursday.
Zeman, one of the few European politicians who backed Trump before his 2016 electi...
20th November 2020
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary on Friday, an occasion they will be unable to share with their family as England is currently under a coronavirus lockdown.
Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, marrie...
20th November 2020
Updated 0850 - Newspaper Review
The Independent says that new rules for the passport by investment scheme will be published today, granting citizenship after three years of residency. Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said the government will s...
