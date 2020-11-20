Preloader
US President Elect Joe Biden turns 78

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

US President-elect Joe Biden, on Friday, November 20 celebrates his 78th birthday, and within exactly two months he will be sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America.

Biden will become the oldest US president to date. Ronald Reagan was 77 when he left the White House, and President Donald Trump, the second oldest president, is currently 74-years-old.

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during a celebratory event held outside of the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, 07 November 2020. Major news organizations have called the US presidential election 2020 for democrat Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump.
EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARNIK / POOL
