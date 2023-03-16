UPDATED: Pentagon releases video of Black Sea drone incident

Reading Time: 3 minutes

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) – The Pentagon on Thursday released a video which shows a Russian military jet coming very close to a U.S. military drone, dumping fuel near it and a damaged propeller in the aftermath of the intercept.

The de-classified video, which is about 40 seconds long, has been edited by the U.S. military for length but shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said.

Russia has denied U.S. accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident on Tuesday over the Black Sea.

A U.S. military surveillance drone’s crash into the Black Sea after being intercepted by Russian jets was likely an unintentional act from Russia’s side, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price told MSNBC.

Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its air space after the incident from a day earlier, which took place in international air space near territory Russia claims to have annexed from Ukraine.

“I think the best assessment right now is that it probably was unintentional. It probably was the result of profound incompetence on the part of one of these Russian pilots,” Price said in an interview on MSNBC.

“This incident demonstrates a lack of competence, in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional,” Price added.

The U.S military MQ-9 surveillance drone crashed into the Black Sea on Tuesday after a Russian Su-27 jet struck its propeller, the Pentagon said, the first such incident since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.

Russia has denied that any contact was made and says the drone crashed after “sharp maneuvering”.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson also confirmed there is surveillance video of the incident and that the Department of Defense was determining whether to release it to the public.

The Russian and U.S. defense ministers held a phone call on Wednesday, the Russian defense ministry said. Russia has said it will try to retrieve the remains of the drone while White House spokesman John Kirby said the drone may never be recovered.

The downing of a U.S. drone by a Russian jet is part of a pattern of military behavior by Russia that is becoming more aggressive, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

“There is a pattern of behavior recently where there is a little bit more aggressive actions being conducted by the Russians,” Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters.

Milley added that is was likely that the drone broke upon impact in the Black Sea, in 4,000 to 5,000 feet (1219 to 1524 meters) of water, and would be difficult to recover.

