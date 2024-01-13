US launches fresh air strike on Houthi target in Yemen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WASHINGTON, (Reuters) – U.S. forces conducted a strike against a Houthi radar site in Yemen, the American military said late on Friday, adding the latest action aimed to degrade the Houthi movement’s ability to attack maritime vessels.

“This strike was conducted by the USS Carney (DDG 64) using Tomahawk Land Attack Missiles and was a follow-on action on a specific military target associated with strikes taken on Jan. 12 designed to degrade the Houthi’s ability to attack maritime vessels, including commercial vessels,” the U.S. Central Command said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The latest strike occurred early on Saturday local time in Yemen.

Photo: The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) . (U.S. Navy photo)

