USA Elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are facing off in the battle for the White House Tuesday as results roll in across the U.S. Almost half the states have been called but so far there have been no surprises.

President Donald Trump was leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election, including North Carolina, remained up in the air.

The two contenders split the early U.S. states to be projected in the White House race as expected, with conservative states like Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee going to Trump and Democratic-leaning Massachusetts, Vermont, New York and Connecticut going to Biden, according to projections by television networks and Edison Research.

But none of the approximately dozen battleground states that will decide the race had been settled as polls closed in a majority of U.S. states, with close races developing in many of them.

Source Reuters

Read more coverage here

AP Politics – Twitter Feed

CNN Breaking News – Twitter Feed

Politico – Twitter Feed

The Hill – Twitter Feed

Like this: Like Loading...