Valencia sack coach Javi Gracia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Valencia sacked coach Javi Gracia a day after the team slipped to within six points of the relegation zone in La Liga, the club said in a statement on Monday.

Spaniard Gracia, who took over at the end of last season, was fired following the team’s 3-2 home defeat by Barcelona on Sunday, their sixth consecutive league game without a win.

He leaves them 14th in the standings, six above 18th-placed Huesca with four games left.

Long-serving club employee Voro has been named caretaker coach, the seventh time he has taken charge of the team on an interim basis.

Gracia, who said after the defeat to Barcelona that he “could not be any more worried” about the team’s predicament, is the 11th coach the club have parted ways with in the last nine years.

His departure has been expected ever since he offered his resignation in October after the club failed to sign any players in the transfer window despite selling a number of influential footballers, including captain Dani Parejo and Spain forwards Ferran Torres and Rodrigo Moreno.

Reuters

Photo Valencia CF

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...