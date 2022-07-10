Vaping among children doubles in two years as experts blame TikTok

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vaping among children and teenagers has almost doubled in two years, data suggest, with experts blaming the rise on social media.

The survey of children, carried out for the Action on Smoking on Health (Ash) charity, showed that seven per cent of 11- to 17-year-olds are vapers, up from four per cent in 2020.

Experts said that children were being attracted to disposable e-cigarettes, in fruity flavours, being used by people on TikTok and Instagram.

Over the past year, a new generation of disposable vapes known as “puff bars”, which contain nicotine, have come on to the market.

While it is illegal to sell vapes to under-18s, social media carries posts from teenagers showing the new vapes and discussing the flavours, which include pink lemonade, mango and strawberry banana.

Some 2,613 children across Britain took part in the survey, carried out by YouGov in March, which informed Ash’s report.

For the first time this year, the survey asked children about awareness of the promotion of e-cigarettes. TikTok was mentioned most often as the source of online promotion, followed by Instagram and Snapchat.

Read more via The Telegraph