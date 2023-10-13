Vatican ready for ‘any necessary mediation’ to free hostages held by Hamas

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VATICAN CITY, Oct 13 (Reuters) – The Vatican’s priority is securing the release of hostages held by Hamas and it stands ready for “any necessary mediation”, one of its most senior cardinals said on Friday.

In an interview with Vatican media, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, describes the deadly attack last Saturday by Hamas on Israeli citizens as “inhuman” but added, referring to Israel’s response, that “even legitimate defence must respect the parameter of proportionality.”

