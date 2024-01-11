Vatican says it won’t stop investigating Emanuela Orlandi case till it is solved

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Vatican will continue to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, a 15-year-old who disappeared while returning home to the Vatican from a flute lesson in Rome on 22 June 1983, the city State’s prosecutor Alessando Diddi said.

“We continue to work,” Promoter of Justice Diddi told ANSA a year after the Vatican decided to reopen the case following requests from the then-teenager’s family.

“Unlike (investigators in) Italy, we don’t have a time limit.

“Our system gives more guarantees to the victim.

“So we will continue to work until the case is closed.

“There is cooperation with Rome prosecutors.

“We’ll continue to investigate”.

The girl’s disappearance sparked an intense media frenzy that has resulted in the case being called “Italy’s most famous unsolved mystery”.

It recently inspired a hit Netflix four-part documentary called Vatican Girl: The Disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi.

Pope Francis last year voiced “closeness” to the Orlandi family after the 40th anniversary of her disappearance.

Via ANSA

