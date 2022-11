Reading Time: < 1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The Vatican will open an investigation into French Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, who earlier this week admitted to abusing a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday a preliminary investigation would start once the most suitable person with the “necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience” was found to carry it out.

(Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)

