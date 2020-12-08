Vatican’s number two, Cardinal Parolin admitted to hospital

Reading Time: < 1 minute
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.
A statement said Parolin, 65, was suffering from prostatic hypertrophy, a common, noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland.
It said Parolin, the Vatican’s top diplomat, was expected to be discharged in a few days and gradually resume his work.
8th December 2020
Today's salient news in pictures as taken by the pool of photographers of EPA/EFE for CDE News.
Stay informed daily with
http://www.cde.news
, for local perspective with a global outlook.
Volunteers serve warm food to poor and homeless people in a cit...
8th December 2020
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State who ranks second to the pope in the Catholic Church hierarchy, went into hospital on Tuesday for a scheduled operation on his prostate, the Vatican said.
A statement...
8th December 2020
In an interview on Gazzetta Dello Sport Paolo Maldini takes stock of AC Milan's season. After 10 rounds, the team is firmly at the top of the Serie A standings and Maldini can no longer hide the Scudetto ambitions.
"We are dreaming and we don't ...
8th December 2020
LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -
ONDON/DUBLIN (Reuters) -Talk of a chaotic British split from the European Union grew on Tuesday with just three weeks left to break a deadlock in trade deal negotiations, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning t...
8th December 2020
Venice was under water on Tuesday as heavy rain and strong winds pushed into the lagoon city, catching the authorities off guard before they could activate the huge flood barriers that were rolled out just two months ago.
The system of 78 flood g...
8th December 2020
Security group G4S has agreed to a 245 pence per share takeover offer from U.S.-based Allied Universal, the companies said on Tuesday, days after Canada’s GardaWorld had sweetened its bid to 235 pence per share for the British company.
Allied’s o...
8th December 2020
A new study has found a 'missing link' between stress levels and infertility.
Published in The Journal of Neuroscience, and led by Professor Greg Anderson of the Centre for Neuroendocrinology, the research has confirmed in laboratory testing that...
8th December 2020
LONDON (Reuters) - AstraZeneca and Oxford University have more work to do to confirm whether their COVID-19 vaccine can be 90% effective, peer-reviewed data published in The Lancet showed on Tuesday, potentially slowing its eventual rollout in the f...
8th December 2020
WARSAW/BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Union may need to hold an extra summit to secure agreement on its planned economic recovery fund and budget, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.
Poland and Hungary are blocking 1.8 tr...
8th December 2020
With the first light of dawn, under the rain, Pope Francis placed a bouquet of roses at the base of the column where the statue of the Madonna is, and turned to her in prayer, so that she might lovingly watch over Rome and its inhabitants, entrustin...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related