Vehicles in Malta exceed 400,000 mark

Reading Time: < 1 minute

At the end of September 2020, the stock of licensed motor vehicles stood at 400,586, the NSO said this morning. Out of this total, 76.8 per cent were passenger cars, 13.8 per cent were commercial motor vehicles, 8.3 per cent were motorcycles/quadricycles and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), while buses and minibuses amounted to less than one per cent.

Between July and September of last year, 56 new vehicles were added to Malta’s roads every day.

Newly licensed motor vehicles put on the road during the period under review amounted to 5,160. The majority of the newly licensed motor vehicles, 3,490 or 67.6 per cent of the total, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycles and e-bicycles with 909 or 17.6 per cent.

