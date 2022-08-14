Venice population falls below 50,000 for first time

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The population of Venice’s historic centre has fallen below 50,000 for the first time, the city council said Thursday.

As of yesterday, August 10, the number of residents in the centre of the iconic lagoon city, including the Giudecca island, was 49,997.

On Monday the resident population count was 50,011.

The de-population of Venice’s centre has been the subject of debate for years amid a hollowing out of local people due to mass tourism.

The phenomenon now appears to be unstoppable, the council said.

Twenty years ago, in 2002, Venice’s population was 64,000.

Ten years ago, in 2012, it had fallen to 58,200.

Via ANSA