Verstappen fastest in Belgian GP racing practice

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen topped the practice timesheets for the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix on Friday, ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo and championship leader Lewis Hamilton. 

The Dutchman, third fastest in the first of Friday’s two 90-minute sessions, vaulted to the top in the afternoon with a time of one minute, 43.744 seconds.  

That put him a mere 0.048 seconds clear of Ricciardo with Hamilton also hot on his heels just 0.096 seconds behind. 

“It’s very close out there,” said Hamilton, who completed a Mercedes one-two behind team mate and birthday boy Valtteri Bottas in the morning.  

