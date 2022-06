Reading Time: < 1 minute

MONTREAL (Reuters) – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen celebrated his 150th Formula One race on Sunday with a victory in the Canadian Grand Prix that extended his world championship lead.

The 24-year-old Dutch driver took his 26th career win just 0.9 of a second ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton completing the podium for Mercedes.

Sainz collected a bonus point for fastest lap.

