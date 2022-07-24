Verstappen wins in France after Leclerc crashes out

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(Reuters) – Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday and took a huge stride towards a second Formula One title after Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc crashed out of the race while leading from pole position.

Seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton finished second for Mercedes in his 300th grand prix, with team mate George Russell third.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Photo Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of France at the Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, France, 24 July 2022. EPA-EFE/ERIC GAILLARD / POOL