Veteran drummer of Italian band Pooh dies aged 72

Stefano d’Orazio, historic drummer of the veteran Italian band Pooh, died aged 72.

D’Orazio died in Rome after a career in the world of music, not only as a drummer, but also as a lyricist and singer.

He had been the drummer of Pooh since 1971. After 38 years, on 30 September 2009, he had decided to give up everything and devote himself to his activity as a musical entrepreneur and author of musicals such as “Pinocchio”, “Aladin”, “Mamma Mia”, “W Zorro” and “Wanted Cenerentola”.

Members of Italian group Pooh (L-R): Riccardo Fogli, Red Canzian, Roby Facchinetti, Dodi Battaglia and Stefano D’Orazio pose for a photo during a photocall at the 66th Festival of the Italian Song of San Remo, in Sanremo, Italy, 11 February 2016. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

