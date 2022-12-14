Vialli suspends commitment with Italian national team for health reasons

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gianluca Vialli has announced his decision to temporarily suspend his commitments with the Italy national team for health reasons, Football Italia reports.

Vialli communicated his intention to step back from his working role with the Italy national team to the FIGC earlier today, confirming that he was following advice from his doctors. “At the end of a long and difficult ‘negotiation’ with my wonderful team of oncologists I have decided to suspend, I hope temporarily, my present and future professional commitments. “The goal,” Vialli continued, “is to use all the psycho-physical energies to help my body overcome this phase of the disease, so that I will be able as soon as possible to face new adventures and share them with all of you. A hug.”

