Vialli’s health conditions worsens – reports

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli’s health condition has worsened, with the 58-year-old former hospitalised in a clinic in the British capital due to the worsening of his disease, reportedly pancreatic cancer.

The Corriere della Sera reports that Vialli, who a few days ago announced that he had to temporarily suspend his activity as head of delegation of the national team due to his worsening health conditions, is hospitalized in a London clinic, the same one where he had already received two cycles of chemotherapy in the past.

The report suggests that his conditions are serious, given that in the last few hours the mother of the footballer, Maria Teresa, 87, has also left Cremona to visit her son in England together with her brother Nino since Gianluca will not be able to join them for Christmas.

The community of friends linked to the world of football has also gathered around Vialli.

Vialli, who enjoyed a stellar career with Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea and earned 59 caps for Italy, was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 but was given the all-clear a year later. A year ago he announced it had returned.

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina said Vialli could count on ‘all of us’.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first