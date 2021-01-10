Vice President Mike Pence will attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US Vice President Mike Pence will attend Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, a senior administration official has said.

It is in contrast with President Donald Trump, who tweeted on Friday that he planned to skip his successor’s inauguration on 20 January, becoming the first president in more than 150 years – and just the fourth in US history – to do so.

Mr Biden has previously said he would be “honoured” to have Mr Pence at the swearing-in, but did not feel the same way about Mr Trump.

In another development, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will get a second dose of a coronavirus vaccine on Monday, and critical members of his team are being vaccinated, transition official David Kamin said.

MAin Photo: Vice President Mike Pence presides over a Joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 Electoral College results on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 06 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Erin Schaff / POOL

