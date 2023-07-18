Victoria pulls out of 2026 Commonwealth Games over cost concerns

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia’s state of Victoria has scrapped the 2026 Commonwealth Games due to projected cost overruns, placing the future of the quadrennial multi-sport event in doubt.

Victoria Premier Dan Andrews said the cost of the Games, which were to have been held in four regional hubs, could blow out to more than A$7 billion ($4.8 billion) from a budgeted A$2.6 billion if they went ahead.”Frankly A$6-A$7 billion for a 12-day sporting event, we’re not doing that,” Andrews said at a media conference on Tuesday.”I will not take money out of hospitals and schools to fund an event that is three times the cost as estimated and budgeted for last year.”Andrews said Victoria had yet to work out the cost of breaking its contract with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), the global governing body.The CGF said they had eight hours’ notice of the decision and were offered no consideration to work on solutions with Victoria.”This is hugely disappointing for the Commonwealth Sport Movement, for athletes … and the Organising Committee who are well advanced in their planning and preparation,” the CGF said in a statement.

via Reuters

