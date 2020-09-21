Vidal close to seal Inter deal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal is on the verge of sealing a move to Inter Milan from Barcelona after landing in Milan on Sunday.

Inter’s official Twitter account published a photo of Vidal’s arrival and a video of the player, 33, saluting fans saying “Hi Inter, I’m here”.

Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, is set to be reunited with Inter coach Antonio Conte, who signed him for Juventus in 2011 and where he stayed until 2015.

Barca captain Lionel Messi paid tribute to his soon-to-be former team mate in a post on Instagram on Sunday.

